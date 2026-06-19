Wasim Jaffer gives his take on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's on-field altercation against Sri Lanka A

New Delhi:

India A and Sri Lanka A have faced off twice in June 2026 so far as part of the ongoing Tri-Nation series, with both matches played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. With India having won the first game, the second game ended with Sri Lanka defeating India in a thrilling super over. After both teams tied the game at 265 runs, the hosts set a target of 17 runs, which India failed to achieve with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge on the crease.

After the super over, the 15-year-old was involved in a heated on-field altercation with Vishen Halambage, with the argument escalating to Vaibhav pushing the Sri Lankan cricketer as well. The matter has been talked about a whole lot since then, with many experts giving their take on the same.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer joined the list of experts as well and advised the young player to control his temper and learn to adapt to situations. He added that the legendary Sachin Tendulkar also started young and faced similar problems, but he remained calm, and now that he is starting to become a role model for this generation.

"I feel Vaibhav must learn this. He is playing with a lot of hype and because he has a name now, people will try to provoke him and go against him. He needs to control his temper. This should not happen again and you do not want to be in the news for the wrong reason. He is a role model for many young players so he needs to see all this. He will live and learn," he said on his YouTube channel.

“You have Sachin as a great role model with a similar journey. You never saw anything like this with him. Vaibhav is a fast learner, and I am sure his guardians, parents, and coaches working with him will be speaking with him," the former India batter added.

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How has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fared in recent months?

As many claim that nobody since Tendulkar has been this young and this good, Sooryavanshi has indeed marked his presence as one of the best batters at his age. At 13, he became the youngest to get an IPL deal by Rajasthan Royals for 1.1 crore. In the following year, he became the youngest centurion in the IPL and the player with the second-fastest century in IPL history with 101 runs off 38 balls.

In the IPL 2026, he took things to another level. He broke Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes in a single season, finishing with 72 sixes and winning the orange cap, MVP, and emerging player award as well.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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