Wasim Jaffer gives Ashes humiliation reply to Michael Vaughan on being asked about India's poor series vs SL

Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan's friendly banters on social media are rib-tickling. The two former cricketers bring up their humorous side and sarcastic statements to take a dig at each other. This time around too, they have exchanged a friendly banter with each other.

India recently lost a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at the latter's home by 2-0 with one game ending in a tie. This was the first time that the Indian team lost a 50-over series against the Lankan Lions after 27 years.

The Men in Blue tied the first game before going down in the second one by 32 runs. The Indian team was mauled out by the hosts in the third game as the Rohit Sharma-led side was bowled out for a mere 138 in pursuit of 248, eventually losing the game by 110 runs.

Former England captain Vaughan asked the former Indian batter Jaffer about the result of the series, seemingly taking a dig at him. The Indian sent an Ashes humiliation reply, reminding him of a poor record that England have in Australia in the longest format.

Wasim first wrote on social media platform X, "Been a long time since we did this. Let's do an #AskWasim. Fire away and I'll try to play with a straight bat :)". Vaughan replied the former Mumbai batter, "Hi Wasim .. What was the recent ODI series result in Sri Lanka ? I have been away and missed it .. Hope all is well".

Wasim then hit back at his England counterpart. "I'll put it in Ashes terms for you Michael. Ind won as many games in that series as the Tests Eng have won in Aus in last 12 years," the Indian replied.

While India did not win a single game in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, England have also not won a single Test against Australia Down Under since 2011. That win ensured England win the Ashes 3-1 for the last time in Australia.