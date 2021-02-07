IND vs ENG: Wasim Jaffer feels sad for Kuldeep Yadav but asks him not to lose hope

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Kuldeep Yadav.

Former batsman Wasim Jaffer on Sunday said he feels "sad" for chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav who was not included in the India XI for the first Test against England being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Kuldeep has not played Test cricket for India since 2019. In fact, he was the only player in the Indian squad to have not played a single game in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar series -- which India won 2-1 -- despite being fit. His last Test appearance came at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the 2018-19 India tour Down Under when he took a five-wicket haul in the fourth and final Test against Australia.

"Can't help but feel sad for Kuldeep Yadav. Since August he's been travelling from one bio-bubble to another but hasn't really got a chance to showcase his talent," Jaffer tweeted on Sunday.

"But don't lose hope Kuldeep. You have done it before and I'm sure given an opportunity you will do it again," he added.

The 26-year-old player from Kanpur has taken 24 wickets in six Tests he has played so far.

Before the start of the first Test against England, Kuldeep had told ESPNcricinfo that he was looking forward to play the match to build confidence.

"When you play regular cricket, the confidence comes automatically. If I play the first match, I will be in a better position to play the next game. Mentally I have kept myself very relaxed. Accordingly, my confidence level will be peaking," Kuldeep had said.