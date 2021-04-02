'You will hit Covid-19 for a six': Wasim Akram wishes Sachin Tendulkar speedy recovery

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram on Friday wished Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar a speedy recovery from COVID-19. In his tweet, Akram said that the batting great will 'hit the virus for a six' and also recalled a 16-year-old Tendulkar's guts while taking on the world's best bowlers.

"Even when you were 16, you battled the world’s best bowlers with guts and aplomb... so I am sure you will hit Covid-19 for a SIX! Recover soon master! Would be great if you celebrate India’s World Cup 2011 anniversary with doctors and hospital staff... do send me a pic!" Wasim Akram wrote on his Twitter handle on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Tendulkar was hospitalised as a precautionary measure, six days after he tested positive for COVID-19. The 47-year-old took to Twitter to announce the development.

"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone," Tendulkar wrote.

Recently, Tendulkar returned to the cricket field as he led the India Legends side in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur, which saw the return of a number of retired cricketers in the game.

He led the side which included former Indian cricket stars like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif among others, as India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends in the final on March 21.