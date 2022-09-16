Wasim Akram lashes out at PCB over lack of assistance to Shaheen Afridi; says it's shocking and wrong

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Wasim Akram | File Photo

Shaheen Afridi's knee injury ruled him out of Asia Cup 2022, but the pace sensation was named in Pakistan's World Cup squad. Recently in an interview, Shahid Afridi said that Shaheen did not get any help from Pakistan Cricket Board and was managing everything alone.

The statement went viral in no time, and now, Wasim Akram, in conversation with ARY news, said that it is shocking to see the kind of treatment meted out to Shaheen Afridi by the PCB.

"This is very shocking. He is one of our top players. If we do not look after him, and if there's any truth in it - it is really wrong. He should have been sent to the best knee surgeon in the world straightaway. But he is doing it all alone. As I said, I'm still shocked about it," said Akram.

Pakistan announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Fakhar Zaman is a notable name that has been named in the reserves. Shaheen Afridi makes his return to the side following a knee injury that kept him off Asia Cup 2022.

T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

As far as Shahid Afridi is concerned, in a recent interview with Samaa TV, he said that Kohli should retire at the peak of his abilities and shouldn't wait for a stage when he is dropped from the team.

"The way Kohli played, the start that he had to his career, he struggled, but then eventually made a name for himself. I believe there comes a stage when you are headed towards retirement. But in that case, the aim should be to go out on a high"

He further added that whenever Kohli decided to retire, he will do it in style.

"It shouldn't reach a stage where you are dropped from the team. Very few players, especially cricketers from Asia make that decision, but I feel when Virat does it, he will do it in style"

Afridi's comments invited the ire of fans on social media, but Amit Mishra took to Twitter and lambasted him by saying, "Dear Afridi, some people retire only once so please spare Virat Kohli from all this."

