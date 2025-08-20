Wasim Akram lands in trouble, complaint filed against him for promoting gambling app Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has found himself in troubled waters. A complaint has been filed against him in Lahore for allegedly promoting a gambling and betting app. An investigation is underway into the matter under the Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

Lahore:

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram is in troubled waters for allegedly endorsing an online betting and gambling app related to sports. A complaint has been filed against him in Lahore for the same reason and the authorities linked to the matter have confirmed that an investigation is underway under the Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

Muhammad Faiz is the complainant in this regard and has filed an application with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore. He has sought legal action against Akram for allegedly promoting the betting and gambling app. He has claimed that the former fast bowler was linked with the foreign betting app named Baji as its brand ambassador.

NCCIA to take action against Akram if allegations are true

"A poster circulating on social media and a video clip show Wasim Akram endorsing the online platform, which has sparked interest among general users in the App," the complainant said. The NCCIA official confirmed to PTI that it received the complaint against the former cricketer Wasim Akram, and action will be taken against him based on the findings of the investigation.

Notably, evidence is also surfaced on social media that shows Wasim Akram promoting the gambling and betting app. "We will take action against him if the allegations are found to be true," the official said. Akram is yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter.

Moreover, in connection with the promotion of the same online app, famous TikToker and YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, was arrested on Saturday (August 16).

Wasim Akram's playing career

For the unversed, Wasim Akram is a legendary Pakistan cricketer, having played 104 Tests and 356 ODIs at the international level. He picked up 414 wickets in the longest format of the game and also dominated the 50-over format with 502 scalps. Moreover, he was no mug with the bat and scored more than 6500 runs during his illustrious career.

Also Read