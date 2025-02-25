Wasim Akram fumes at Pakistan team for poor show in Champions Trophy, compares bowlers with Oman, USA Pakistan lost to New Zealand and India in the Champions Trophy they hosted to get knocked out of the tournament. The team led by Mohammad Rizwan is under the scanner for playing poor cricket constantly in the ICC events. Wasim Akram came down hard at them for poor show.

Former cricketer Wasim Akram has slammed the Pakistan cricket team for their poor show in the ongoing Champions Trophy. In a tournament hosted by them, Pakistan became the first team to get knocked out losing to New Zealand and India in their first two matches. In both matches, the team played timid cricket succumbing to pressure and Akram has targetted the bowlers this time for not picking up wickets.

The star trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are termed the best in the world. But they haven't been able to win anything significant in the last three ICC events for the team. Pakistan exited from group stage in ODI World Cup 2023 and T20 World Cup 2024 as well and the ongoing Champions Trophy is also added to the list now.

After their loss at the hands of India, Akram pointed out that the 'so-called' star bowlers have picked up only 24 wickets since the tri-series (5 matches) at an average of 60. He also highlighted that Pakistan's bowling average is second worst in ODIs and even poorer than Oman and the USA.

"Enough is enough. You have made them the stars. In the last five ODIs, Pakistan bowlers have managed to get 24 wickets at an average of 60. That is 60 runs per wicket. Our average is even poor than Oman and USA. In 14 teams who are playing ODIs, Pakistan's bowling average is second worst," the former Pakistan captain said in the show 'Dressing Room'.

Moreover, Wasim Akram also demanded for a complete overhaul of the white-ball and asked PCB to start building an entirely new team for T20 World Cup 2026. "Drastic steps needed. We are playing archaic cricket in white-ball for ages. This need to change. Bring fearless cricketers, young blood into the team. If you have to make five-six changes. Please make it.

"You keep losing for next six months. Its fine but start building team for World T20 2026 from now onwards," Akram added.