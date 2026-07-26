Washington Sundar ruled out of India's 1st Test against Sri Lanka due to injury

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a two-game Test series, with the first Test slated to begin on August 15, and the two sides will hope to put in their best performance. Ahead of the series, Team India has been hit with a major blow as star all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the upcoming first Test.

According to sources, Sundar has not yet recovered from the leg injury that he sustained in the recently concluded three-game ODI series against England and has been unable to recover in time, which means that he will miss the first Test against Sri Lanka.

It is worth noting that India will be taking on Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium, and apart from Sundar, the likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy and fast bowler Harshit Rana are unlikely to be selected in the squad for the Test series as well. India will be announcing the squad for the series on Tuesday, July 28th.

BCCI source opened up on Sundar’s situation

With the reports around Sundar emerging, a source in the know came forward and revealed the BCCI's thinking with the ongoing developments. The source talked about how there are conversations around whether Sundar’s availability for the second Test is subject to fitness and whether there is sense in picking him for the series at all.

"Washington will only be fit by the second Test, and it is there to be seen if selectors pick him for one game subject to fitness. Else, they will have to look for a fourth option beyond Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav. If they pick Harsh Dubey, it will be three bowlers with identical skill sets,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI.

With the series on the horizon and the squad announcement around the corner, it could be interesting to see how India fare in the series and how the squad composition could look for the Shubman Gill-led side. Taking on Sri Lanka on their home ground is never an easy task, and India would not take the upcoming games lightly.

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