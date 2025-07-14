Washington Sundar confident of India winning the Lord's Test by post-lunch session on Day 5 Washington Sundar was the star of the fourth day of the Lord's Test for India with the ball, taking four wickets and three of them being Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith, potentially the engine room of England's batting. India need 135 runs and England six wickets going into the fifth day.

London:

Indian off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar sounded confident of the visitors chasing down the 193-run target against England to win the third Test at Lord's on the fifth day. Asked about his prediction at the end of the day on Sky Sports, with India needing 135 runs to win on the final day with six wickets in hand, Sundar said, "Definitely India winning tomorrow, probably in the first session [chuckles]." Further quizzed about the exact timing, Sundar added, "Probably just after lunch."

Sundar admitted that India probably lost a few too many wickets at the end in the final hour and a half, chasing 193 runs in the fourth innings, but was confident with the depth in the side's batting that India will be able to get this done. "Probably for one [wicket lost] at stumps today would have been ideal but yes, the way we bowled, all the fast bowlers, in particular, the way they came out today and kept the pressure going on throughout the day was amazing," Sundar added mentioning that Mohammed Siraj's spell to get the first two wickets and then Akash Deep's spell where he got the big one of Harry Brook were crucial in India keeping England's run-flow in check.

"Definitely, we all did [expected the ball to move as much as it did], especially with the hard ball. We expected a little bit of seam movement and a little bit of up and down as well. Most of it turned out our way," Sundar said as all the Indian bowlers got the ball to move around a bit with the new ball in the morning and throughout the day and hence, were able to get England all out for 192.

However, despite all the assistance the faster bowlers were getting, Sundar was the star of the show for India on the fourth day, getting four wickets and the big ones - Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith and the last one, of Shoaib Bashir, which are always the tricky ones. Sundar got the ball to pitch in that 4-5m length, which he admitted was the aim with the bounce not being enough in the wicket, and had the balls spinning or staying straight just enough for them to cause problems for the English batters and all of them being cleaned up.

However, England bowlers, Brydon Carse in particular, also used that movement and variable bounce to their advantage and reduced India to 58/4 before the stumps, leaving the Test match poised at a very critical juncture.