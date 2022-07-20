Washington Sundar bamboozles Northamptonshire; India all-rounder shines on County debut

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@SUNDARWASHI5) Washington Sundar claims four wickets on his County debut

Indian bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar grabbd many headlines when it was announced that he is heading to county cricket and has been signed by Lancasire, one of the most reputed clubs in the county scene. Sundar left no stone unturned and created an imapct on the game straightaway as he spun a web of brilliance against Northamptonshire batsmen who had no answers to his deliveries. Displaying his potential to the fullest, Sundar emerged as the most successful bowler for his side at the end of day 1's play.

The Indian all-rounder contributed heavily in placing his team in a decent position as he claimed four wickets. The 22-year old Indian cricketer started his exploits by dismissing opener Will Young and later was instrumental in breaking crucial partnerships that avoided Northamptonshire from scoring runs briskly. As of now, Northamptonshire have scored 218 runs at the loss of 7 wickets and it is expected that Sundar can continue at the same pace and execute his plans properly as he did on the first day.

After Will Young, the Tamil Nadu based cricketer dismissed South African batsman Ryan Rickleton leg-before. Rob Keogh, the half-centurion looked in an ominous touch but he soon followed Rickleton and Will Young. Keeping up his brilliant bowling, Washington Sundar further dismissed Tom Talor who tried to play the reverse-sweep and missed. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) veteran finished the day with figures of 4/69 from 20 overs.

As of now, Northamptonshire's wicketkeeper Lewis McManus is keeping their chances alive as he finished the day with an unbeaten 59 as he top-scored for him team. Sundar has had a rough run lately, both in the Indian team and with his franchise as his career has been plagued with injuries and now he finds it difficult to make a comeback in the Indian team.