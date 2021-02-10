IND vs ENG: Washington Sundar balls too flat for Test, says Sunil Gavaskar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Washington Sundar.

India put on a horrendous show during the first Test against England in Chennai; slumping to an embarrassing 227-run defeat after the highs of tour Down Under. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, while analysing the loss, felt team's bowling unit failed to click collectively. And some blame of that will fall on Washington Sundar as the young spinner conceded 89 runs for no wickets in the Test while bowling just one over in the second innings.

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that the off-break bowler balls to flat for Test cricket and has been more of a T20 bowler.

“Because of the way he has batted. Maybe, he might get to bowl a little bit more. He’s is more a T20 type of a bowler because he bowls flat, flat, flat and doesn’t really give the ball much air as Ashwin does,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

He further felt that his bowling issues could be dealt with if Sundar gets to pick R Ashwin's brain in the dressing room.

"But it’s something that he can always, in the company of Ashwin sitting and talking to him more -both are Chennai boys - learn and can get better at. So, he definitely will be there. Who goes out that, we’ll have to wait and see," he said.

While India recover from the humiliation in Chennai and gear up for the next Test from Saturday, Gavaskar said they don't need to change line-up much while Sundar should feature in that playing XI as well.

“This is a very good team. This team was outplayed and it can happen. Yes, we talked about how the toss was important because you get to bat on good pitches which are much better than on the fourth and the fifth day. So, there could be just one change but Washington Sundar is not going to be that change," he said.