Washington justifies his selection with bat after Arshdeep's 'Sundar' return; India level series in 3rd T20I Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy shone as India stormed back into the five-match series against Australia, levelling it 1-1 in the third game in Hobart on Sunday. Australia scored 186/6 batting first but India chased it down with nine deliveries to spare.

Hobart:

Australia were handed their first-ever defeat in Hobart in international cricket in the shortest format as India levelled the five-match T20I series 1-1 on Sunday, November 2 at the Bellerive Oval. It was a complete all-round performance despite the selections being still iffy from the visitors as Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar and Jitesh Sharma stepped up to perform their respective roles, to get their side over the line, chasing 187 runs with nine balls to spare.

India made three changes to their side for the crunch game and witnessed the positive effect of those changes quickly enough, with Arshdeep Singh dismissing the dangerous Travis Head in the first over itself. The leading wicket-taker for India in the format didn't waste much time in justifying his selection further as he removed Josh Inglis in his next over and Australia were suddenly two down early in the powerplay.