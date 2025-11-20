'Was very easy for me to apologise': Faf du Plessis on a 'frustrating' IPL season and being a secure cricketer Faf du Plessis is gearing up for hopefully a healthy and successful SA20 for the Joburg Super Kings, having recovered fully from the groin and elbow operations. Du Plessis last played in the Major League and missed the Hundred to get the surgery done, following a disappointing IPL season.

Mumbai:

It was quite big of Faf du Plessis, the former South African captain and the IPL star, to voluntarily come forward and apologise to his Delhi Capitals teammates during the final dressing room chat of the season in May. Du Plessis, who had close to four months out of the action, mentioned that it was a frustrating season for him, dealing with his groin injury through the IPL season and it affected him during the Major League Cricket as well and hence, he had to opt out of the Hundred to get it sorted once and for all.

At the SA20 India event in Mumbai last week, du Plessis was candid about being secure as a human being and a cricketer and that it didn't take much out of him to apologise to his teammates as the Capitals struggled with the starts throughout the season and ended up missing out on a spot in the playoffs.

"After the Major League, I was playing with some discomfort in my groin for quite a while. I had it pretty much the whole IPL, missed, I think, six games. I think that was the unfortunate thing, I had a nice start to the IPL in terms of my own form and then started getting the injury," du Plessis said, responding to an India TV query during the media conference, while mentioning that it became quite hard for him to manage it since the injury kept troubling him for those two to three months and hence, missed the Hundred where he was supposed to link up with the Southern Brave.

"So, finished the Major League and I was like it was a good time for me to not go to the Hundred and spend some time to fix that, so I had an operation there and other tennis elbow. It’s been three and a half months now and I'm hundred per cent ready to play again," du Plessis added, before opening up on the frustrating season for the Capitals where he scored just 202 runs in nine innings, at a strike rate of 123.9, while averaging just 22.

"It was the first time, really in a long career, when I was having to deal with an injury that was bothering me, keeping me off the field. I pride myself on being someone who finishes competitions from an injury point of view, start strong, finish strong with your body," the 41-year-old further said.

The Capitals' head coach Hemang Badani had alluded to the missed starts for the side in the IPL season after the 2020 finalists got off to 55/0 in their final league game and it ended up benefitting the side to close off the season with a win, successfully chasing 207 runs against the eventual finalists, Punjab Kings. "I'm sorry that I couldn't give more 50-run partnerships at the top. That's normally a banking job for me. So disappointing in that front, but I've enjoyed working with everyone," du Plessis had said after the Capitals' final league stage clash against the Punjab Kings in May.

On being secure and being forefront about these things, du Plessis said, "That’s always been part of who I am as a person, very humbled around and secure around saying why I get things wrong and have to improve on stuff. So, it was very easy for me to walk into the dressing room and say, ‘from my side, I apologise for not being the bank that I normally am at the top of the order. It’s something I have prided myself on in India, in the IPL, having a consistent record with that and any team will tell you that they are only as good as their starts."

Du Plessis released by Capitals... is it the end?

Du Plessis was released by the Delhi Capitals on the deadline day, ahead of the IPL 2026 player auction. While his MLC season was outstanding, being the second-highest run-getter in the season scoring two centuries and three fifties. However, with age not being by his side, the former RCB skipper might find it difficult to fetch bids at the upcoming auction, given Badani referred to the same while elaborating on the reasons behind the Capitals' release of du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Du Plessis looked fit and raring to go for the SA20 for the Super Kings and it will be interesting to see if any team is looking to bank on his experience in the IPL.