Was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inclusion in team India rushed after England series loss? Former cricketer opines

New Delhi:

The Indian team succumbed to a hefty loss in their five-game T20I series against England. After the first T20I of the series was washed out due to rain, England managed to pull off marvellous performances and handed the Men in Blue four straight losses in a row.

With the series, one of the biggest talking points of the series was the inclusion of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Coming on the back of a sensational IPL (Indian Premier League) season, many backed Sooryavanshi to put in a good show.

However, his first taste of international cricket did not go as planned, as he failed to go big in any of the three matches that he played in. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took centre stage and talked about how the youngster’s inclusion in the side was rushed.

“I think we rushed Vaibhav's inclusion. There was a lot of media hype around him, and the public was very emotional about seeing him play. Otherwise, I had already said that I would have continued with Sanju Samson. I wouldn't have changed that combination. Vaibhav had to wait for his opportunity, and when that opportunity came, he could have taken it. He's still very young, and he can learn a lot just by being around the team and watching cricket from the outside,” Jaffer said in a video on his YouTube channel.

India to take on England next across three ODIs

Speaking of the ongoing series between the two sides, after the five-game T20I series, India and England will next take on each other across three ODI matches. It is worth noting that the ODIs will be played on July 14, 16, and 19. The first ODI will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The series will also see the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Indian team, and the Men in Blue will hope to significantly improve and register a positive result after their loss in the T20I series. It could be interesting to see how the side fares in the upcoming game.

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