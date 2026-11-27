The first Test of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand ended in a draw. The two sides met at the Basin Reserve in Wellington for the clash from November 19th to 23rd, and after five days of gruelling play, the game ended in a draw.

It is worth noting that New Zealand came to bat first and posted a total of 368 runs in the first innings. In response, India posted a total of 720 runs before declaring with a lead of 352, and in the second innings, New Zealand batted India to a standstill, playing brilliant cricket on day 5.

With almost an hour left in the final day and the Black Caps having five wickets in hand, India skipper Shubman Gill offered to shake hands. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took centre stage and reflected on Gill’s decision to shake hands.

"The way Phillips and Mitchell were batting, there was no chance. I know you're talking about 15 overs and that much of an extra load on the bowlers, maybe four overs each for the four bowlers. So yes, I think it's easy to say from there that India should have played those 15 overs. But if you found nothing happening in the 90 minutes before that, what was going to happen in the remaining 15 overs?" Gavaskar told Sony Sports Network.

Gavaskar reflected on the pitch in the clash

Furthermore, the legendary former batter did state that while it was possible to take those five wickets and it could have happened for India, it was the right call to call for a draw, as the pitch was not helping the bowlers at all by the fifth day.

"It's cricket, yes. In three hours, you can get five wickets. That can happen. But we've been there, we were there, we saw how flat the pitch was. Nothing was going to happen. All that was going to happen was maybe Mitchell getting to a half-century; he was on 49. That's it. Nothing was going to happen as far as the bowlers were concerned,” he added.

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