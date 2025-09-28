'Was scared even to stand up': Arundhati Reddy recalls nasty injury during WC warm-up match and quick recovery Indian fast bowler Arundhati Reddy is likely to be fully fit ahead of the Women in Blue's tournament opener against Sri Lanka, having bowled as many as nine overs in the second warm-up game against New Zealand. Reddy had suffered a nasty injury during the first warm-up game against England.

Bengaluru:

Indian pacer Arundhati Reddy is likely to get a go-ahead for the Women in Blue's World Cup opener against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 30, after going through the second warm-up game against New Zealand unscathed. Reddy suffered a nasty injury during India's first warm-up game against England and was wheelchaired off the field. The first instinct of anyone watching and even Reddy would have been, 'Is the World Cup done?' But the 28-year-old was back on the field bowling nine overs two days later against the White Ferns in a huge relief for the Indian camp.

Reddy was struck during her bowling action while bowling to Heather Knight as she fell really badly. She tried to stand up with the help of the physios but had to take the help of a wheelchair to get away from the ground. After the second warm-up game, Harleen Deol got chatting with Reddy, asking how she recovered so quickly, given how bad the injury looked in the first instance.

“I just wanted to ask that you know, yesterday — I mean, in the last game — you were in a wheelchair. How difficult was it for you to recover so quickly? And I know all the fans back home, the people who love you, were there. They were a little tense. How was that experience?" Harleen asked in the BCCI video after the second warm-up clash on Saturday.

"Initially, it was scary for me as well because at that time it was quite a big impact, so I was really scared to even get up. But I would really like to thank the medical staff and the team because they really did a good job and gave me the confidence that I could play. So I would really like to thank them,” Arundhati said.

Having already lost Yastika Bhatia to injury before the tournament, India would want to go through the rest of the World Cup without injuries, especially since it's a long tournament, with every team set to play at least seven games in still very muggy weather conditions in India and Sri Lanka.