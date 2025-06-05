'Was quite overwhelmed, it's a big responsibility' - Shubman Gill reflects on being named India Test captain After Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, the selectors named Shubman Gill as his successor. The youngster will tour England as his first assignment. Ahead of that, he reflected on being named the India Test captain.

Mumbai:

After Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket, three cricketers were in discussion to become the next Test captain. Out of which, the selectors preferred Shubman Gill, while Rishabh Pant was named the vice-captain. Gill has previously led India in white-ball cricket and has been fairly successful, but it needs to be seen if the Test team flourishes under his leadership, especially with two senior cricketers - Rohit and Virat Kohli no longer available.

Speaking on taking up the captaincy role in such a juncture, Gill noted that he was quite overwhelmed initially but understands the responsibility that comes with it.

“Firstly, when I came to know that an opportunity had been presented to me to be able to captain the Test team, it was very overwhelming. I was overwhelmed with the whole experience but having said that, I think it’s a big responsibility and looking forward to this great challenge that will be presented to us.

When asked about the possible playing XI, Gill mentioned that the decision has not been made. Several cricketers are currently playing for India A against England Lions, while the team will also play an intra-squad match upon reaching London. The 25-year-old stated that there’s still time and a decision will be made considering all the factors.

“We haven’t decided the playing XI. We still have time. We will be playing an intra-squad match and we will be having a 10-day camp in London. So, we still have a little bit of time. We can decide the batting order once we go there,” Gill said.

India Test squad - Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (vc/wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, and Arshdeep Singh