50 in 46 balls, 100 in 127 - Was captaincy playing on Steve Smith's mind?

Steve Smith, much like his Indian counterpart, scored a long-awaited ODI century vs New Zealand in the 3rd ODI after a gap of 22 months. His last century came way back against India on 29 November 2020 in Sydney.

But was Steve Smith selfish in taking 127 balls to complete his century? With a new ODI captain in the hunt, Steve Smith would surely have that in mind. He and David Warner are in the race for the top spot in Australian cricket.

The fact that Smith reached to his fifty in just 46 deliveries and took as many as 127 deliveries to reach the three-figure mark can further be a testament to what was going on in Smith's mind. This is also his slowest 100 in ODI cricket. Australia finished with a total of 267 and South Africa lost the match by just 25 runs. Had any other SA batter fired, Smith's slow century would have been under immense fire.

Earlier, Smith was suspended by Cricket Australia for a year in March 2018 for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal during the tour of South Africa. Cricket Australia went on to say that Smith and Warner would never be considered for a leadership role.

But, things seemed to have cooled down after four years, with both Smith and Warner in contention for the Australian captaincy.

AUS vs SA, 3RD ODI - Match Report

In the final ODI, Australia was invited to bat first on a tricky surface of Cazaly's Stadium at Cairns. They were inflicted with early blows as they lost both the openers inside six overs, forcing them to rebuild just after the match started. Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith stabilised Australia's ship. Smith notched up his 12th ODI century which gave the home team a good base to finish well before Alex Carey and Cameron Green helped their team to finish 267/5 in 50 overs. For New Zealand, Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped two wickets and gave away just 25 runs in 10 overs.

While chasing, New Zealand got off to a great start, courtesy of their openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway. But as soon as the latter departed when the team was on 49 runs in 8.3 overs, wickets started tumbling quicker. The top order batters got starts but could not carry on, resultingly in too much pressure on the middle and lower order batters. Neesham, Santner and Phillips sent some blows to the Aussies but it was too much and the Blackcaps could not open their mark in the series.

For Australia, it was a complete team performance from their bowlers as everyone contributed. However, Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green and Sean Abbott inflicted most blows on the visitors. Starc scalped three, while Green and Abbott shared two wickets a piece.

Notably, this was Aaron Finch's last ODI for Australia. He thanked everyone who has been with him on this journey. "My family has sacrificed so much for me to achieve all that I have, always grateful for that. There are just so many people to thank, everyone who's been there for me since club cricket. "I'm super thankful for my wife and kids to stick with me through all my ups and downs. Will always be grateful to them," Finch said after the match.

However, the Victoria-born Finch will lead the side in the T20Is and is gearing up to face India in a three-match T20I series.

