'Warning sign for Samson': Mohammad Kaif opens up on Sanju Samson's spot in India's playing XI Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif recently came forward and talked about how tough it would be for star wicket keeper batter Sanju Samson to make it into India's playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 after SHubman Gill's inclusion in the squad.

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) recently came forward and announced team India’s squad for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. Being played in the T20I format, the tournament is all set to kick off on August 9 and will see some of the best teams on the continent take on each other for a shot at the title.

One of the most notable inclusions in India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad has been that of star wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson. Samson has been a regular in India’s T20I setup, but with Shubman Gill making a comeback in the squad and being the vice captain, Samson’s spot could be in a spot of bother, according to former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif.

Kaif opined that Samson’s place in India’s playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 could be in trouble. He stated that Abhishek Sharma, alongside Shubman Gill, could open for India with Tilak Varma coming in at number three.

“I think Sanju Samson’s place in the XI is tough. Like they said, when the team reaches the UAE, they’ll see how the teams and how the players are performing. In that way, the XI will be made. If Sanju Samson can’t come in the top 4, which I believe at the moment. There will be Gill and Abhishek Sharma to open. Tilak Varma will play at No.3; his record is brilliant for India. And Suryakumar Yadav will come in at No. 4,” Kaif said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Kaif heaped praise on Jitesh Sharma as well

Speaking of the middle order, Mohammed Kaif backed Jitesh Sharma to do well. Backing him through his performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025, Kaif stated that Jitesh could do well for India at 5 or 6.

“I think if Sanju Samson doesn’t come in the top four, then Jitesh Sharma is a specialist player at No. 5 or 6. He shows good performance at 5 and 6. He recently helped RCB win the trophy,” Kaif said.

