Waqar Younis cries foul after Sanju Samson grabbed stunner to get Fakhar Zaman during IND vs PAK clash Sanju Samson took a brilliant catch to get rid of Fakhar Zaman in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash. Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis felt Zaman was not out as he believed the catch was not clean.

New Delhi:

Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis cried foul after Sanju Samson took a brilliant low catch to get rid of the dangerous Fakhar Zaman in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash on Sunday, September 21. Fakhar had raced to a fine start after being sent in to open in place of Saim Ayub, who was dismissed for a hat-trick of ducks in the previous matches.

Samson took a brilliant low catch to get Fakhar off Hardik Pandya in the third over. Hardik bowled an off-cutter that caught Fakhar's outside edge. As there was less speed on the ball, the ball went low to the wicketkeeper. Samson dived ahead to grab the catch, and as seen in the replays, the ball landed in his gloves.

The on-field umpires consulted with each other and asked the assistance from the third umpire. After looking by multiple angles and multiple times, the TV umpire deemed the ball landed in the hands of the wicketkeeper and adjudged the Pakistan batter out.

Meanwhile, Fakhar was left shocked after the decision as he thought that the ball had not carried to the wicketkeeper. He also had a word with his coach, Mike Hesson, after reaching the dressing room and was frustrated with the dismissal.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan pacer Waqar was also disappointed with the decision and made his thoughts clear in the commentary. "It looks like the ball bounced before the gloves of Sanju Samson. I still wonder how the Umpire gave it out," Waqar said while calling the game.

Watch Sanju Samson's catch:

India had earlier won the toss and had opted to bowl first. "We'll bowl first. Looks a nice track and yesterday there was dew. Since first round we were thinking we're playing a knockout tournament, nothing changes. That was a completely different wicket (in Abu Dhabi). Quite normal, just another game. Bumrah and Varun come back for Arshdeep and Harshit," India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

"Would've bowled first as well. It's a new game, a new challenge. The mood is very normal. Pitch looks to be on the slower side. Want to start well with both bat and ball. Two changes. Hasan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah not playing," Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha said at the toss.

Pakistan's Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India's Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy