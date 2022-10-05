Want to be in good frame of mind for 2023 ODI World Cup: Shikhar Dhawan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shikhar Dhawan in action

India star player Shikhar Dhawan who is set to lead Team India in the ODI series against South Africa from Thursday wants to stay fit and play the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

"My goal currently is the 2023 World Cup. I just want to keep myself fit and be in a good state of mind to be in the fray," the left-handed opener said on the eve of the series opener.

The 36-year-old has been India's most consistent ODI batter in the last two years. He has captained the ODI team in Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Zimbabwe and will don the responsibility once again in the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

"I feel very blessed I had a beautiful career. I am really grateful. Whenever possible I pass on my knowledge to youngsters. Now there is new responsibility on me but I see opportunity in challenges and I enjoy it," Dhawan further added.

Dhawan has had a solid career. In the 34 Test matches that he played, he scored 2315 runs at an average of 40.61 and strike rate of 66.94. He has smashed seven centuries and five half-centuries.

He has amassed 6647 runs from 158 ODIs with a high score of 143, a strike rate of 92.07, and an average of 45.84. He has hammered 17 hundreds and 38 fifties.

When it comes to Dhawan's performance in the T20Is, he has scored 1759 runs in 68 matches at an average of 27.92 and strike rate of 126.36. He has smashed 11 half-centuries and has a high score of 92 runs.

