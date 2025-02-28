Want Australia to win but actually think India is going to win the Champions Trophy: Michael Clarke Former Australia cricketer Michael Clarke expects India to win the Champions Trophy 2025. He reflected on the Australian team as well and expects the Steve Smith-led side to qualify for the summit clash.

Former cricketer Michael Clarke expects Australia to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 final. The Steve Smith-led side defeated arch-rivals England in their opening game of the campaign, while their second match against South Africa was called off due to rain. To confirm their berth in the semi-final, Australia will have to register a win over Afghanistan in their final league game of the tournament.

Clarke believes that India are likely to qualify for the finals as well and added that he expects the Rohit Sharma-led side to go on and win the tournament. He believes that India are the number-one team in the world at the moment and added that since they will be playing all their matches in Dubai, it can benefit the team. The 43-year-old also mentioned that in case India and Australia qualify for the summit clash, it will be a close-fought contest

“I think Australia will be in the final and I think they’ll be playing India. I want Australia to win, but I actually think India is going to win the Champions Trophy. I think they’re the best, they’re the number one team in the world at the moment. The fact they’re playing in the conditions in Dubai where if they do make the final, that’s where the final will be. Their team really suits those conditions. Three wonderful spinners, in conditions that are probably a little bit slower-paced than Pakistan. So I think it’ll be Australia-India final and I think India will win by one run,” Clarke told RevSportz.

Not surprised that Australia are playing the way they are playing: Clarke

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis missed the Champions Trophy 2025, owing to injury concerns, unavailability and retirement issues. Given so many absentees, they were expected to suffer in the tournament but Australia have registered a phenomenal win over England and are on the verge of qualifying for the semis.

Reflecting on the team, Clarke stated that he isn’t surprised as the team always had a good batting unit. He mentioned that the bowling unit might be inexperienced on paper but they have represented the national team from time to time.

“I’m not surprised that Australia are playing the way they’re playing. I think our batting has a lot of experience. It’s just our bowling — because we’re missing (Mitchell) Starc, (Josh) Hazelwood and (Pat) Cummins — that is a little bit less experienced. But a lot of these guys have all played a certain amount of games for Australia in the lead-up to this tournament. I think they’ve been waiting for an opportunity, to be honest. I think we’re certainly good enough to make the final,” Clarke said.