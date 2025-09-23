Wanindu Hasaranga settles scores with Abrar Ahmed by imitating Pakistan spinner's famous celebration Wanindu Hasaranga teased Abrar Ahmed as he imitated the Pakistani spinner's celebration, who had copied Hasaranga's trademark style in the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka spin-bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga teased Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed as he settled scores with him during the two teams' Super Four clash in the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 23.

Abrar had cleaned Hasaranga in the first innings with a peach of a delivery and imitated his famous 'phone-calling' celebration in front of the Sri Lankan spinner. Meanwhile, Hasaranga not only settled scores but doubled it when he teased Abrar with the Pakistani bowler's celebration twice during the second innings.

The first of the two hilarious moments took pace in the sixth over when he grabbed a blinder to get rid of the dangerous Fakhar Zaman, who had earlier taken a blow to his head from a bouncer from Dushmantha Chameera.

Maheesh Theekshana struck twice in the sixth over - once removing Sahibzada Farhan and then getting the prized wicket of Fakhar. Hasaranga took a brilliant catch at mid-off as he threw his right hand down to grab a wonderful low catch.

Hasaranga imitated Abrar's celebration to avenge the Pakistani star copying his trademark style in the first innings. He then imitated Abrar once more as he struck in the very next over, cleaning Saim Ayub for just two as the Lankan Lions staged a comeback.

In a hilarious moment, Hasaranga again did the Abrar celebration. The cameras panned to the Pakistani star in the dug-out, who was all smiles looking at Hasaranga.

Watch Hasaranga's celebration here:

Pakistan were asked to chase 134 by Sri Lanka after the Pakistani bowlers did a good job. Shaheen Afridi had scalped three wickets, while Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat took a brace each.

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka's Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara