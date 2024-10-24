Hasaranga, Theekshana trap West Indies in spin web as Sri Lanka register easy win in 2nd ODI, seal series

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sri Lanka took a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies

It took a superhuman effort from Sherfane Rutherford and Gudakesh Motie to lift their side from a hole of 58/8 as the West Indies were always behind the game after Sri Lanka had them in a spin, literally, owing to the duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. West Indies did get to a score of 189, however, Sri Lanka were professional in their run chase twice now in four days to take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match ODI, led by skipper Charith Asalanka.

Sri Lanka had no qualms starting the bowling with spin with Theekshana bowling the first over of the match after it began with a delayed start due to rain. The plan worked almost immediately as Theekshana struck in his second over, sending the left-handed Alick Athanaze back. The first breakthrough started the procession for the West Indies that just didn't seem to end.

Asitha Fernando got the dangerous Brandon King in the next over before accounting for Windies skipper Shai Hope's wicket in the very next over. Once that was done, the spin twins bowled in tandem and West Indies fell like a pack of cards.

The whole middle order scored in binary digits as the West Indies had lost as many as eight wickets in just a little over 15 overs. This was the point where it could have been all over for the West Indies in just two deliveries but Sherfane Rutherford and Motie had other ideas. The duo decided to carry the side on their shoulders while maintaining the scoring rate. Motie and Rutherford picked and chose their bowlers to hit and were pretty successful in their attempt to do so.

Both brought up their fifties and crossed the 100-run partnership as West Indies got to 150, which didn't look like a possibility when the visitors were 58/8. However, the West Indies were always a wicket away from falling apart again and that's what happened. After the 119-run stand in just 19 overs, Fernando finally broke the partnership and Sri Lanka had the big wicket.

Motie stayed unbeaten after smashing his maiden half-century but despite all the fightback, they could only get to 189. Sri Lanka fancied their chances and once again, it was Asalanka to shore up the innings.

Nishan Madushka, the half-centurion from the series opener, started well yet again but couldn't go on for long before being dismissed on 38. Sri Lanka too had lost a couple of early wickets but the Madushka-Sadeera Samarawickrama partnership took the game and any hope away.

West Indies dismissed both Madushka and Samarawickrama in a span of four overs following the 62-run partnership but Asalanka denied any such hope to take shape. The skipper remained unbeaten after a second fifty in the series with Kamindu Mendis chipping in as Sri Lanka sealed the series with a game left.