'Wahi off-spinner wali bimari': Memes galore after Abhishek Sharma fails yet again in T20 WC semifinal

Mumbai:

Abhishek Sharma's poor run in the T20 World Cup continued in the semifinal as well, as he got out after scoring only nine runs off seven deliveries. Yet again, the southpaw got out to the off-spinner Will Jacks and clearly, the pressure has built on the youngster as the tournament has progressed. His best score in the competition remains 55 against Zimbabwe when he notched up a 26-ball half-century, the second-slowest of his career so far.

The Indian opener had not only got the team's backing but also the fans' support after he failed in the group stage when he registered three ducks. But he has failed to address his flawed batting temperament, and with every poor outing, the fans seem to be losing their patience with Abhishek Sharma.

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir called him a slogger in TV show in Pakistan and faced a lot of heat but many reckon that his words are proving to be correct.

