VVS Laxman likely to take coaching duties from Rahul Dravid for Australia T20I series after World Cup 2023

Head of the National Cricket Academy VVS Laxman is likely to be in charge of the Indian team for the Australia series after the World Cup 2023 draws to a close. The Men in Blue are currently being led by head coach Rahul Dravid but the former India captain is reportedly set to take a break after the tournament ends. Moreover, Dravid's contract with the Indian team runs till the World Cup 2023.

As per a report in PTI, Laxman is in line to lead the Indian team for the five-match series against the Aussies as Dravid is likely to go on a break. "VVS Laxman has always been in charge when Rahul has taken a break and the same thing is likely to continue for the series just after the World Cup," a BCCI source told PTI.

Dravid's contract runs out after the World Cup

Notably, Dravid's two-year coaching stint with the Indian team will end after the ODI World Cup 2023. He took over the reins from Ravi Shastri after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021. Under Dravid, the Indian team has won the Asia Cup 2023 title and finished as semifinalists of the T20 World Cup 2022.

As per the same PTI report, there is a possibility that the 51-year-old will go into the T20 leagues and give away his Indian team role. Laxman could be a strong candidate to take the full-time job from Dravid if the latter does not reapply. The NCA head has led the team in the absence of Dravid on multiple occasions. He was the team's in-charge for the Bilateral series against Ireland in June 2022 along with being the coach for a tour to Zimbabwe and the first T20I against England.

Australia will stay in India after the completion of the World Cup. They will play five T20Is against the Men in Blue starting from November 23 onwards. The last game will be played on 3rd December 2023. Aussies have been in India since the middle of September when they were scheduled to play three ODIs before the World Cup 2023.

