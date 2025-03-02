Viv Richards hails Virat Kohli’s fighting spirit, puts him in legends category Legendary Cricketer Viv Richards lauded Virat Kohli after his terrific century against Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Richards appreciated Kohli's fighting spirit, energy and passion among other things.

Star India batter Virat Kohli smacked a scintillating century against Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Courtesy of his knock, the Rohit Sharma-led side picked up a comfortable six-wicket victory over the arch-rivals and confirmed their spot in the semi-finals.

Kohli's form was under scrutiny ahead of the Champions Trophy, following a dismal Test tour of Australia and an unimpressive ODI series against England. However, his return to form is a timely boost to India's chances of winning the Champions Trophy, a title they surrendered to Pakistan in 2017.

Meanwhile, speaking on Kohli’s return to form, legendary cricketer Viv Richards lauded the prior’s fighting spirit, his passion and the ability to give his eat, even in tough times. Richards also talked about Kohli’s character and noted that the India international now belongs to the legends category.

“I think he answers all of us really. I guess he had to work up before these ODIs. He wasn't doing that well, and then he came back in magnificent form. So that is a true testament to the character that we're speaking about, and this is why I put him in the category of being great and legendary,” Richards said in a virtual media interaction.

“It's not all the time that you get players who - when they are down, can come back. But it's just his fighting spirit, the energy, the passion to do well, that's why I put them up there with the very best. He's able to go through bad times and then to all the bad times, they become good,” he added.

The 36-year-old in the meantime failed to get going in the match against New Zealand. He seemed to be in good touch before Glenn Phillips claimed a phenomenal catch to send Kohli packing for 11 runs. With his dismissal, India were reduced to 30/3.