'Virtually unbeatable': Nasser Hussain gives his take on India's title-winning T20 World Cup campaign

New Delhi:

There is no doubt that Team India was the best team of the recently concluded T20 World Cup; the side just lost one game throughout the tournament and went on to defeat New Zealand in the summit clash to clinch their third T20 World Cup title.

It is interesting to note that Team India became the first side in history to defend the T20 World Cup title and win the World Cup at home as well. Their brilliant performances attracted praise from experts all over the globe. Speaking on the same, former England skipper Nasser Hussain came forward and lauded the Indian team’s showing in the tournament.

"It is a formula that is pretty simple - have a batting line-up that is full of power hitters, long and deep, and that will get you to an above-par score, and when you have a bowler like Bumrah, even if you get a below-par score, you're probably going up. He is an absolute genius. When you mix those 2 together, they are virtually unbeatable," Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports Cricket/

Hussain weighed on India’s dominance in the shortest format

Furthermore, Nasser Hussain talked about Team India’s dominance in T20I cricket. Speaking of the game, the former England skipper opined that the game was done and dusted right in the powerplay itself.

"It felt like that, I was going to say 10 overs, but 92-0 in the powerplay, I didn't think New Zealand were at their best at all, which is very rare for them, the way they bowled in the powerplay. But, let's be honest, India have been the best T20I side for a number of years now, their win percentage between the last World Cup and this one was 85 percent," Nasser Hussain added.

Also Read: