IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag criticises Wriddhiman Saha’s batting against KKR

Image Source : PTI SRH's Wriddhiman Saha (right) in action against KKR in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers were praised for their efforts against Sunrisers Hyderbad in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Spearheaded by Oz pacer Pat Cummins, the Kolkata side halted the former IPL champions innings at mere 142 in 20 overs.

Manish Pandey was the pick among SRH batsmen as he scored a gritty half-century before falling to Andre Russell in the 18th over while Wriddhiman Saha chipped in with a 31-ball 30 for a 64-run third-wicket stand. The veteran Bengal Ranji batsman’s snail-like batting effort didn’t sit well with former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who is infamous for his tongue-in-cheek remarks.

While speaking at Cricbuzz live show on Twitter, Sehwag quipped: “The way Wriddhiman batted today, it didn’t seem like he was playing for SRH but Kolkata Knight Riders. He did favour with his batting to Kolkata. The time he came to bat, he should have scored a half-century with the number of deliveries he played.”

Sehwag, who was known for his flamboyant batting throughout his career, further felt that Wriddhiman failed to accelerate his innings when needed.

“When it came to accelerating the innings, he couldn’t do it. Being a set batsman, he should have scored more. His strike rate should have been double and this is probably the reason why SRH couldn’t score big.

Sehwag further felt that Mohammad Nabi should have come up the order as it was important to cash in on runs in the middle overs as runs will always come in the opening and death overs.

