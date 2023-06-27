Virender Sehwag wants India to win ODI World Cup 2023 for Virat Kohli

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

The ODI World Cup 2023 is 100 days away as the schedule for the same was announced on Tuesday afternoon in a special event in Mumbai. The tournament will see the top 10 teams of the World locking horns against each other in the Grandest stage of cricket in India. The hosts would be itching to get their hands back on the trophy after last lifting it in 2011. Meanwhile, former Indian batter Virender Sehwag has desired that the Team would be looking to win the title for veteran star Virat Kohli.

The Indian stalwart is playing his fourth ODI World Cup and will look to give it his all as he has done on all occasions. But Sehwag wants the team to win the trophy for the former Indian captain just like the 2011 batch won it for the Legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

"We played that World Cup for Tendulkar. We won the World Cup, and it was a great exit for Sachin Paaji," Sehwag said during an ICC event to announce the World Cup schedule. "Virat Kohli is (now) in Sachin Tendulkar's shoes. The way he plays, talks looks after others and the way he plays cricket with his passion, he is the one now. Everybody is looking to win this World Cup for Virat Kohli," he added.

Sehwag added that Kohli himself would be eagerly looking forward to this World Cup. "Virat Kohli is the same now. Everybody will look to win the World Cup for him. He always gives more than 100 per cent. I think Virat Kohli is also looking (forward) to this World Cup," the 2011 World Cup winner said.

"(About) 100,000 people will watch you at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat knows how the pitches will behave. I am sure he will score a lot of runs and he will do his best to win the World Cup for India," he added.

