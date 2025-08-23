Virender Sehwag reveals shocking conversation with former India head coach: 'Score or I'll drop you' Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag recently came forward and talked about how Greg Chappell once treated him. He revealed shocking details from his conversation with the former India head coach.

New Delhi:

There is no doubt that Virender Sehwag was one of India’s most revered batters. In his prime, Sehwag was one of the best batters in world cricket and was one of the most fearsome hitters of the ball as well. Throughout several eras, Sehwag was a dependable choice for India at the top of the order.

However, in a recent interview, Sehwag came forward and talked about a tough time that he faced with former India head coach Greg Chappell. Sehwag revealed that when he was going through a string of low scores, Chappell threatened him to score in the next game or he would drop him.

"Yes, Greg Chappell’s words once hurt me. I was going through a little rough patch. He said to me, ‘If you don’t move your feet, you won’t score runs.’ I replied, ‘Greg, I’ve scored over 6000 runs with an average of over 50.’ But he said, ‘Doesn’t matter.’ We had a bad argument,” Sehwag said on The Life Savers Show.

“Then Rahul Dravid came and stepped in to separate us. Later, when I was going out to bat, Greg said, ‘Make sure you score, or I’ll drop you.’ By the end of the second session, I had scored 184 runs. After that, I told Rahul Dravid, ‘Tell your coach not to come near me,’" he added.

Virender Sehwag’s test career in numbers

Speaking of Virender Sehwag, a stalwart for Indian cricket and an undisputed legend of the game, the star batter was a vital cog for the Indian team’s test and ODI setup. Throughout his career, Sehwag played a total of 104 test matches. In the 104 matches, he scored 8,586 runs and maintained an average of 49.34 runs, and hit 23 centuries as well.