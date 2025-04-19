Virender Sehwag lambasts Rajat Patidar and co. after defeat against Punjab Kings Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag recently came forward and slammed Royal Challengers Bengaluru for their defeat against Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. RCB were imited to a score of 95 runs, which PBKS chased quite easily.

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had one of their hardest days in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 so far. The side took on Punjab Kings in game 34 of the ongoing tournament, and it is safe to say that Punjab’s bowling attack completely dominated the hosts in the first innings.

Interestingly, both sides locked horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 18, and coming in to bat first, the side only managed to post a total of 95 runs in the first innings of the game. The likes of Virat Kohli, Liam Livingstone, and Jitesh Sharma all departed with single-digit scores as RCB crumbled to a score of 95.

Furthermore, Punjab Kings went on to chase down the target; despite it being a close game in the end, Punjab managed to register a five-wicket win. Witnessing RCB’s performance, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag came forward and slammed Rajat Patidar and his side for their subpar show against Punjab.

“RCB batted poorly. All of them played reckless shots to get out. Not a single batter was out to a good ball. At least one batter should’ve used common sense. If they had wickets in hand, they could have reached 110 or 120 in 14 overs, which would have given them a chance to fight,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“There is difference between getting wickets and earning wickets. Patidar has to think and come up with a solution. They have not been winning at home. Their bowlers are doing well but why are their batters faltering regularly? It’s not alright if your batters continuously fail at home. Who is going to rectify that?," he added.

It is worth noting that RCB are yet to win a game at home in the IPL 2025 so far, and with a hefty loss against Punjab, their subpar record at home this season has continued.