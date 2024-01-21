Sunday, January 21, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'Viratball' to counter Bazball? Sunil Gavaskar on how India can avert England threat in five-match Test series

'Viratball' to counter Bazball? Sunil Gavaskar on how India can avert England threat in five-match Test series

Team India will be taking on England in a five-match Test series starting January 25 in Hyderabad and the anticipation for everyone is to see how the visitors' new approach 'Bazball' will turn out on slow and turning Indian tracks against the Indian spinners.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: January 21, 2024 21:38 IST
Sunil Gavaskar came up with an interesting response on how
Image Source : GETTY Sunil Gavaskar came up with an interesting response on how India can tackle England's Bazball

India's biggest home assignment in the last few years is on the heels of getting kicked off in Hyderabad in a few days starting January 25. India did manage to level the series against South Africa three weeks ago and hence there is anticipation from Indian fans for the team to add a few more World Test Championship points. Another perspective is of seeing how England's aggressive approach 'Bazball' sustains in Indian conditions against Indian spinners. 

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar admitted that England have done well with their approach and could work in India as well because if it comes off, they could really go big and there's the other side as well - you live by the sword and you die by it. 

“England have adopted a new approach in Test cricket in the last 1-2 years. It's an aggressive approach where batters look to attack. They just want to play attacking cricket no matter the situation. It'll be interesting to see if this approach works against the spinners of India,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports, however, was confident that Virat Kohli could be India's answer to Bazball.

“Yeah, conversion means having more hundreds than fifties. With Kohli, he has a similar amount of hundreds and fifties, that means he has a good conversion rate. The way he's been batting, his movement looks good. With the form that he's in, we have Viratball to counter Bazball,” the Indian great added.

Related Stories
MIE vs GG: From pitch report to records, all you need to know about Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

MIE vs GG: From pitch report to records, all you need to know about Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

IND vs ENG Test series: England star Harry Brook to miss India Tour due to personal reasons

IND vs ENG Test series: England star Harry Brook to miss India Tour due to personal reasons

EXPLAINED: Why runs scored, wickets taken in ILT20 won't be counted in official T20 stats and record

EXPLAINED: Why runs scored, wickets taken in ILT20 won't be counted in official T20 stats and record

Kohli was the best batter for India on the South Africa tour with a couple of fifties and has an extraordinary record against England too with 1,991 runs in 28 matches and will be hoping to continue his terrific form. India are currently in second place on the WTC table and will want to extend its lead and stay in top two after these five matches.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News