Monday, January 25, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Virat Kohli and others write heartfelt message to Pujara on his 33rd birthday

Virat Kohli and others write heartfelt message to Pujara on his 33rd birthday

Indian skipper Virat Kohli wished Cheteshwar Pujara a happy birthday on Monday morning as the Indian Test specialist turned 33 on the day.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2021 11:10 IST
Virat Kohli Cheteshwar Pujara
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Virat Kohli (left) with Cheteshwar Pujara.

Cheteshwar Pujara became the toast of the nation this winter after the Test specialist took barrage of short-pitch deliveries on his body in India's historic Test win at Brisbane and a consecutive Test series win Down Under.

The batsman faced closed to 1000 deliveries in the series while wearing down Aussie pace battery with his defensive sound game. The tactic turned out to be in key on several occasions including the last-day thrilling win at Brisbane.

After such a bravado at the most complicated of series of the year, a message from Indian skipper Virat Kohli on his birthday seemed mandatory as Pujara turned 33 on Monday. 

"Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease. Have a great year ahead," tweeted Virat Kohli.

The Baroda batsman was also wished on the day by BCCI, who appreciated his valiant effort in Brisbane while paying homage to his Test record so far.

Former Indian pacer RP Singh too dedicated a post to Pujara on his birthday, rating him as they only link in India's back-to-back series win in Australia.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer, who is also popular on social media for his funny memes, also posted an animated series Powerpuff Girls meme to wish Pujara a happy birthday.

More to follow...

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News