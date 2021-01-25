Virat Kohli and others write heartfelt message to Pujara on his 33rd birthday

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Virat Kohli (left) with Cheteshwar Pujara.

Cheteshwar Pujara became the toast of the nation this winter after the Test specialist took barrage of short-pitch deliveries on his body in India's historic Test win at Brisbane and a consecutive Test series win Down Under.

The batsman faced closed to 1000 deliveries in the series while wearing down Aussie pace battery with his defensive sound game. The tactic turned out to be in key on several occasions including the last-day thrilling win at Brisbane.

After such a bravado at the most complicated of series of the year, a message from Indian skipper Virat Kohli on his birthday seemed mandatory as Pujara turned 33 on Monday.

"Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease. Have a great year ahead," tweeted Virat Kohli.

Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease 😃. Have a great year ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 25, 2021

The Baroda batsman was also wished on the day by BCCI, who appreciated his valiant effort in Brisbane while paying homage to his Test record so far.

He takes body blows

Grinds it out in the middle

Braves it all & stands tall



81 Tests 🏏

6111 runs 👌

13572 balls faced 👏

18 hundreds 👍



Here's wishing #TeamIndia's Mr. Dependable @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday 🎂



Let's relive one of his fine tons against Sri Lanka 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2021

Former Indian pacer RP Singh too dedicated a post to Pujara on his birthday, rating him as they only link in India's back-to-back series win in Australia.

The only 'common factor' in back to back series wins in Australia! #HappyBirthdayPujara You have proved to the new generation that not only quality of runs but spending quality time at crease is as important. Have a great year ahead 🎉 #CheteshwarPujara @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/dvQU08hdFc — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 25, 2021

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer, who is also popular on social media for his funny memes, also posted an animated series Powerpuff Girls meme to wish Pujara a happy birthday.

More to follow...