Virat Kohli wishes WPL defending champions RCB women ahead of season opener

Follow us on Image Source : WPL/BCCI Virat Kohli and RCB women

The stage is set for the new season of the WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2025. The season opener will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru women take on Gujarat Giants women on Friday, February 14. With RCB women set to take on GG in hopes of getting off to a good start, ahead of the WPL season opener, the side was treated to the presence of ace India batter Virat Kohli.

In a clip shared by RCB across their social media handles, Virat Kohli was seen wishing Smriti Mandhana's side ahead of the new season of the WPL. “WATCH: Virat Kohli’s special wish for our wonder women ahead of our first #WPL game today!” RCB captioned the post.

“I would like to wish the women’s team all the very best for the upcoming WPL season. It's amazing what you did last year, and I hope that you can continue to ride that momentum and take that confidence into this tournament as well. There is no shortage of talent, as we have seen last year as well,” Kohli said in the video.

“I am sure that with the load on your back of winning the title, you will go out there and express yourselves and enjoy the support that you get from the fans all over India. So, I wish you all the very best for the upcoming season,” he added.

RCB women were excellent in the WPL 2024, breaking the franchise's no-title curse; the team managed to lift the trophy, defeating Delhi Capitals women in the summit clash of the tournament. They will kick off the new season against Gujarat Giants.

Both sides face off at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, on February 14, and the defending champions will hope to get off to a good start to the season. Furthermore, after the clash against Gujarat Giants, RCB will next take on Delhi Capitals in the 4th game of the season on February 17.