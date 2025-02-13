Virat Kohli wishes Rajat Patidar following captaincy announcement

Follow us on Image Source : RCB Virat Kohli

Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) made the huge announcement and revealed star batter Rajat Patidar as their new skipper for the IPL 2025. Patidar, who has been a part of the franchise for several years, seems to finally be reaping the rewards of his hard work and perseverance.

The 31-year-old recently led Madhya Pradesh to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, where they lost to Mumbai. However, Patidar was a consistent performer for the side and proved himself as a leader of the dressing room. It was his performances for Madhya Pradesh that enabled him to be named the new RCB captain.

The franchise made the announcement on Thursday, February 13, at an event attended by team director Mo Bobat, head coach Andy Flower, and Patidar. It is interesting to note that the 31-year-old was one of the three players retained by RCB ahead of the mega auction. Building up to the decision, there were reports of either Krunal Pandya or Virat Kohli taking the helm in the side as well. However, the franchise seems to have put their faith in Patidar for the new season.

As a part of the announcement, RCB prepared a video package to unveil Patidar as the new captain. In the video, former skippers of the side were seen, including Virat Kohli, who had a message to share with the new leader. "Rajat, firstly, I want to congratulate you. Wish you all the very best. Thank you for the way you have grown in this franchise and the way you have performed. You have really made a place in the hearts of all the fans of RCB all over India. And they get really excited to watch you play. So, this is very well deserved. And to tell you that myself and the other team members will be right behind you. And you will have all our support to grow into this role," Kohli said in the video.

Ahead of the new season, the fans will gear up to witness a new age for the franchise and back Rajat Patidar as much as possible as RCB look to break their title curse in 2025.