Virat Kohli, wife Anushka Sharma test negative for COVID-19 ahead of birth of child

Back from the tour of Australia to attend the birth of his child, India skipper Virat Kohli posted first pictures with wife Anushka Sharma during a dinner while informing fans and followers that both he and his wife have tested negative for Covid-19.

"Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! (emoticon: smiling face) Nothing like a get together with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021," tweeted Kohli.

Ever since he arrived from Australia after leading India in the first Test defeat at the Adelaide Oval, the world' No. 2 Test batsman in ICC rankings has been following India's progress and tweeting about it.

Kohli praised India bowlers after the first day's play in the Boxing Day Test.

"Top day 1 for us. Great display from the bowlers and a solid finish too," tweeted Kohli on December 26.

He followed it up with another tweet on December 27, acknowledging Ajinkya Rahane's century.

"Another great day for us. Proper Test cricket at its best. Absolutely top knock from Jinks," he had written on his twitter account.

On Tuesday, when India won the second Test, Kohli tweeted, "What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here."