Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Starc in Tests: Looking at numbers ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test at Holkar Stadium

Australia will try and come hard at India in the penultimate Test match of the 4-match series. With Mitchell Starc all set for his return, he will, in all probability be used as an attacking option with the new as well as the old ball. Virat Kohli has not been up to his own set standard in the Test series, and he too will be looking to get back at his best.

Although the spinners are again expected to rule the game, Kohli's battle vs Starc will be the one to watch out for, just because of the amount of talent and reputation involved. Here is Virat Kohli's record against Mitchell Starc.

Virat Kohli vs Mithcell Starc

Innings: 16

Balls Faced: 350

Dot Balls: 264

Strike Rate: 54

Dismissals: 3

Average: 63.33

Looking at the numbers, it is clear that Kohli got the better of Starc. The lanky Australian has only been able to dismiss Kohli three times in 16 innings. Virat, on the other hand, is averaging a staggering 63 against him.

"It's good enough. There's going to be a level of discomfort. I don't think it is going to be 100% for a little while, but the ball is coming out quite nicely and I feel like I'm pretty much at full tilt," Starc said ahead of the 3rd Test. He further said that the only issue while bowling would be to deal with the discomfort or lack of sufficient mobility in the knee joint.

"It's more the discomfort of the joint being restricted having been in a splint for six weeks and still having to be in a splint for another couple of weeks yet. That's probably the only part - dealing with the discomfort of it, getting the mobility back into it. That'll come over the next couple of weeks and it's progressed again, it's a progression each day I bowl," he added.

The 3rd Test is scheduled for March 1 at the Holkar Stadium, Indore and will start at 9:30 AM IST.

