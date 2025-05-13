Virat Kohli visits Vrindavan with Anushka a day after Test retirement, couple meets Premanand Ji Maharaj Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday (May 12) with a post on Instagram. The very next day, he reached Vrindavan with his wife Anushka to meet Premanand Ji Maharaj in his Ashram Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varah Ghat.

A day after announcing his retirement from Test cricket, former India captain Virat Kohli visited Vrindavan with his wife Anushka Sharma on Tuesday (May 13). The couple also met Premanand Ji Maharaj in his Ashram Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varah Ghat, in a special spiritual conversation (Ekantik Vartalaap). This is the second visit to Vrindavan for the power couple after turning up in January this year with their children to seek the blessings of Premanand Ji Maharaj.

Upon arriving the Ashram, Maharaj asked Kohli, "Prasanna ho? (Are you happy?)" Virat then responded, Ji, abhi thik hain (Yes, I'm okay)." Further Premanand Ji Maharaj gave a spiritual teaching to the couple even as Anushka visibly looked emotional as well. "Ye vaibhav milna kripa nahi hai ye punya hai. Bhagwan ki kria maani jati hai andar ka chintan badalna... Bilkul aise hi rahi jaise reh rahe ho bilkul sannsarik ban kar raho, lekin andar ka chintan apka badal jaye, usme yash ki bhavna na reh jaye... Andar ka chintan ye rahna achaiye ki 'Prabhu bhot janm vyateet ho gaya ab mujhe aap chahiye'.

(This prosperity is not merely grace — it is the result of virtue (punya). It is considered to be a movement toward the Divine. What truly matters is the transformation of your inner contemplation... Live just as you are living now, fully engaged in the world, but let your inner thought process change. Let there be no desire for recognition or fame within. Your inner contemplation should be: ‘Lord, enough of all worldly experiences, now, I seek only You')," Maharaj said.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli stepped away from the longest format of the game on Monday, ending his Test career with 9230 runs in 123 Test matches at an average of 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 fifties to his name. "It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life.

"There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it's not easy, but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile," he wrote in his Instagram post.