Virat Kohli turns 36: If it's beginning of the end, birthday boy will be keen to turn back clock in Australia

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Birthday boy Virat Kohli turned 36 on November 5, 2024

"Milkha Singh, yeh aapki zindagi ki aakhri race saabit ho sakti hai (Milkha Singh, this could be the last time you run a race in your life)," says Javed Sheikh, Pakistan national team coach in the film 'Bhaag Mikha Bhaag'. To which Farhan Akhtar essaying the role of Indian sprinting phenom Milkha Singh replies, "Daudunga bhi waise hi (I'll run accordingly)." The upcoming five-match Test series in Australia might just be that for a bunch of the Indian Test oldies, who have certainly witnessed their hair turning grey in the grind and toil of Test cricket.

With the PTI report recently suggesting a sunset for at least two of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in a phased manner post-Australia, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy might just be it, especially with the Indian team's WTC final qualification under threat. The New Zealand whitewash will be hurting the whole team, especially the seniors who put in hard yards day in and day out to build such a streak and their legacy in Test cricket, particularly at home.

The players weren't good enough and skipper Rohit Sharma was the first to admit that. The game against spin has deteriorated to such an extent that Will Young, the reserve batter in the New Zealand line-up, was able to apply himself better than the whole Indian batting unit except for Rishabh Pant, who continued to succeed at the Test level. And with a failure as colossal as this, Rohit and Kohli, the two senior statesmen were bound to be asked for accountability with bowlers doing the heavy lifting.

Rohit scored 91 runs in six innings and Kohli was at 93 with a half-century each. The timing of the monumental collapse is so wretched that India can't even make wholesale changes with the Australia series literally hanging over the head like sword and squad already being announced. So what does India need to do? Win? That would be a start!

Rohit might miss the Perth Test for personal reasons and every eye, hope and expectation will be there on the blue-eyed boy, who might be at the beginning of the end of his career. Kohli is clearly struggling. His last Test century came back in July 2023 in the West Indies. But the change in conditions from spin to bouncier and seaming ones might just be what the doctor ordered for Kohli, who was called emperor on live commentary when the last time he was here in Australia.

It almost feels like life has come full circle for Kohli, who had to justify his place in the Test team on the 2011/12 tour of Australia when he was new in the red-ball side. 13 years later, it's the opposite. Kohli might be on his way out of the side like the other senior pros and now has to prove that he deserves a spot in the XI. It was the time of foul-mouthed, middle finger showing Kohli with minute facial hair jumping in joy and pumping his bat in celebration after a ton in Adelaide. This Kohli is a father of two, already retired from T20Is, much calmer in demeanour but has the same passion and hunger for the game.

The naysayers have the right to point fingers and ask questions as if you'd ask Kohli, he will be the first one to admit that he hasn't done enough and hasn't helped the team's cause which has been his priority all his life. However, with a spot in the WTC final on the line, Australia might not be a better place and series for Kohli to remind everyone who's the boss because it has always brought the best out of the man.

On this very day last year, Kohli was dancing on 'Chaleya', entertaining the crowd at Eden Gardens and scored one of his most important knocks in ODI cricket amid a sensational World Cup campaign for India. The end wasn't great but such is life, you have to move on and Kohli, the Indian team and everyone who is an admirer of the stalwart will hope that the writing of this climax is far better.

The past 15 years of Kohli and Kohlism have been fantastic. He is considered one of the greatest of all time for a reason and Kohli would be keen to not leave with any regrets or sour taste in the mouth of the viewers because he was meant to rule. Good and bad times are just a phase!