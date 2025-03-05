Virat Kohli trumps Rohit Sharma in ICC ODI batter rankings with match winning knock against Australia Star India batter Virat Kohli moved yet another place in the ICC ODI batter rankings after an excellent knock against Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final.

Star India batter Virat Kohli has been under the spotlight for quite some time now. From his excellent ton against Pakistan to his match-winning knock against Australia, the 36-year-old has been in exceptional form in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

With his performance, Kohli has also made a significant leap in the newly updated ICC ODI batter rankings. After his excellent knock against Australia, Virat Kohli went on to trump compatriot Rohit Sharma and moved past him in the rankings. It is worth noting that Kohli now occupies fourth place in the ICC ODI batter rankings with a rating of 747. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma dropped down two places from third to fifth with a rating of 745.

The first place in the ranking is still occupied by Shubman Gill, who is followed by Babar Azam in second and Heinrich Klaasen in third. Seeing Kohli’s form, the star batter could be set for another big knock in the summit clash of the Champions Trophy, and another good performance could see him move even further in the ranks.

It is interesting to note that Virat Kohli's excellent form was crucial for the Men in Blue as the side reached their third straight Champions Trophy final. The side took on Australia in the 1st semi-final, and the game saw the Aussies coming in to bat first.

Through Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey's knocks, Australia posted a total of 264 runs in the first innings of the game. Aiming to chase down the target, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya were the standout stars as their excellence with the bat helped India qualify for the final. Furthermore, with the Men in Blue’s place in the final secured, the side will be waiting to see who they will face in the summit clash, as South Africa will take on New Zealand in the 2nd semi-final in Lahore.