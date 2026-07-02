Virat Kohli trains with former India coach ahead of England series, video goes viral

New Delhi:

Star India batter Virat Kohli has resumed practice ahead of the three-match ODI series against England, starting July 14. As things stand, his availability is still subject to fitness clearance after missing out on the series against Afghanistan at home.

A video that went viral on social media shows Kohli arriving at a training venue carrying his kit bag before meeting former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar. The two are later seen discussing sessions at the centre of the ground, followed by Kohli taking part in an extended practice block. Meanwhile, if the Delhi batter ends up being cleared, he will immediately slot in at number three. It will also mark his return to international cricket after India’s Champions Trophy campaign.

As per media reports, the 37-year-old recently completed a training stint in Alibaug and Mumbai with Bangar, focusing on technical aspects of his batting ahead of the England tour. Their relationship grew strong when Bangar served as India’s batting coach from 2014 to 2019. It was during the same time when Kohli proved his class and became one of the greatest players of the modern era. Since then, the duo has been spotted working together on multiple occasions, this being the latest.

Pressure on Kohli, Rohit duo

Since the series against Australia last year, multiple reports have claimed that both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma may hang up their boots soon in international cricket. However, the veteran duo remained silent on the matter and let the bat do all the talking. Yet, the chats regarding their potential future haven’t quite stopped.

It only intensified after Rohit had a difficult start to the series against Afghanistan. Several media outlets once again reported that the series could mark Rohit’s end, but BCCI trusted him for the England series as well, as the veteran aims to play the ODI World Cup in 2027.

Nevertheless, there’s a bit of pressure on Rohit, with Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings. Kohli, on the other hand, is untouchable at the moment, having proved his mettle time and again in ODI cricket, but given his age, the selectors may want to check his form too in the England series.

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