Virat Kohli teases Yashasvi Jaiswal with hilarious 'Lagan Lagi' dance step because of his hairstyle - WATCH Yashasvi Jaiswal played just his second ODI for India on Sunday, with regular captain Shubman Gill unavailable because of his neck injury. Jaiswal scored just 18 with the bat, however, India won the first ODI in Ranchi, riding on Virat Kohli's magnificent 52nd century in the format.

Ranchi:

Virat Kohli made headlines on Sunday, November 30, with smashing return in international cricket after a month, with a scintillating 52nd ODI century against South Africa in Ranchi. Kohli's marathon knock of 135 off just 120 balls laid foundation of a thrilling 17-run win for India. India were ahead of the game, having posted just 349 runs on the board and then had the Proteas three down for just 11, but the visitors fought back grandly, led by the two all-rounders Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch, however, fell short eventually.

While the clips of Kohli's knock, his celebration and his post-match chat have flooded social media, his jig to tease Yashasvi Jaiswal's hairstyle also went viral.

Kohli, who seems to be enjoying the last phase of his international career, sought to have some fun with the young opener when the teams were lining up for the national anthem before the start of the match. Jaiswal's hairstyle has been compared with that of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the film 'Tere Naam'. If anyone still had any doubts, Kohli made it apparent, seemingly doing the open-chested 'Lagan Lagi' dance step in front of Jaiswal and the left-hander couldn't stop laughing.

Not just Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Rishabh Pant, too, couldn't stop themselves from having a hearty laugh. Watch the video:

The 'Tere Naam hairstyle' was a rage in the early 2000s and only Salman Khan could have pulled off something like that, which made him really popular among kids and young adults at that time.

Jaiswal fails but Kohli makes it worth it

Jaiswal, playing just his second ODI, scored a couple of boundaries and also hit his nemesis Jansen for a six, but could only muster 18 runs in his short stay. Nandre Burger got him driving in that uncertain off-stump channel and Jaiswal edged it straight to the keeper. However, after Jaiswal's dismissal, the two senior pros, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, combined to stitch a 136-run partnership for the second wicket, with the latter scoring a magnificent ton to lead the hosts' rearguard action.

Captain KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja helped India accumulate 80 runs in the final 10 to cap off brilliant first innings for India, before Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball to propel India to a thrilling win on Sunday.