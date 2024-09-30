Virat Kohli survives unbelievable run-out as Khaled Ahmed messes up simplest of chances | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, BCCI Virat Kohli survives an unbelievable run-out.

Indian cricket team turned on a beast mode with the bat after bowling Bangladesh for 233 on Day 4 of the second Test. Led by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma's blistering starts, the hosts tumbled down several records in a bid to get a result from the game. Meanwhile, in a comical incident in the third session on the fourth day, Virat Kohli survived an unbelievable run-out dismissal.

Kohli came down to bat at No.5 for the first time since 2013 when no night watchman came to bat ahead of him. Soon after coming to bat, Kohli survived a run-out while being in no position to do so.

The incident took place in the 19th over when Khaled Ahmed came to bowl his third over. Kohli looked to drive Khaled's good length delivery but chopped it next to the pitch off an under edge. Kohli looked for a single and charged down but was denied by Rishabh Pant.

The former skipper was halfway mark to the pitch and Khaled had all the time in the world to pick the ball, run to the stumps and affect the run-out. But all he could do was mess up one of the simplest chances one would see in cricket. He could not hit the stumps from near the two-yard area.

Watch the video here:

India had earlier bowled Bangladesh out for 233. The Bangla Tigers were at 107/3 at the start of the fourth day. The second and the third days were spoiled out due to rain and bad weather. The Indians struck twice in the first session with Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin getting Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan. They then bowled the visitors out for around one hour in the second session. Bumrah got two more with Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja picking the remaining two wickets.

With the final wicket, Jadeja got to his 300th Test wicket, becoming only the third Indian with a double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket.