Virat Kohli surpasses legendary Brian Lara during 4th Test against Australia at Ahmedabad | READ

Virat Kohli scored a phenomenal fifty against Australia on Day 3 of the 4th Test in Ahmedabad and finally showed signs of what his brilliance really looks like. He hardly put any wrong and cruised to 59 off 128 deliveries. With this innings, Kohli surpassed Brian Lara to get to second place on the list of players with the most runs against Australia.

Virat now has 4729* runs against the Aussies, and is second to the Sachin Tendulkar himself, who has a magnificent total of 6707 runs against the Kangaroos.

Top 5 Players With Most Runs Against Australia (All Formats Combined)

Sachin Tendulkar: 6707

Virat Kohli: 4729*

Brian Lara: 4714

Desmond Haynes: 4495

Vivian Richards: 4453

Virat Kohli's last Test century came in 2019, and the ongoing Test against Australia presents a perfect opportunity for him to finally end that drought. The pitch doesn't have any demons in it, and if Kohli can hold on for a little longer on the morning of Day 4, there is no reason at all as to why he can't get to that three-figure mark.

Earlier, in the Test match, Rohit Sharma became just the sixth Indian batter in the history of international cricket to score 17000 or more runs in all formats combined. He accomplished this feat in the ongoing Test at Ahmedabad between Australia and India on Day 3.

Indian Batters With 17000 Or More Runs

Sachin Tendulkar: 34357 Virat Kohli: 25047 Rahul Dravid: 24064 Sourav Ganguly: 18433 MS Dhoni: 17092 Rohit Sharma: 17014*

Not only this, Sharma also became the fastest Indian batter to score 2000 Test runs in India. Other than this, Shubman Gill got to his maiden Test 100 at home. Gill completed his 100 in 195 deliveries. The knock consisted of 10 boundaries and one six. One thing worth noting was the way Gill middled almost every delivery. Whether it was Starc steaming in, or Lyon's consistency, Gill's discipline and footwork were on point the whole time.

India will need to bat a little quicker if they are to win this Test match. With Virat and Jadeja still at the crease, it will be interesting to see how they approach things during the 1st session of the game.

