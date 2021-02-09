IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 5: Virat Kohli surpasses Clive Lloyd to go fourth in most runs as Test captain

Image Source : BCCI.TV Indian captain Virat Kohli is now the fourth-highest run-scorer as a Test captain, surpassing West Indies great Clive Lloyd in the Chennai Test.

Kohli achieved the feat during the 1st Test against England in Chennai. As the Indian captain scored his 24th half-century in the innings, Kohli also equaled former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly in the list of most 50+ Test scores for India.

Among all captains, former South African cricketer Graeme Smith holds the record for most runs as captain (8659). Next in the list are Australia's Allan Border (6623) and Ricky Ponting (6542).

Check the full list here:

Graeme Smith (South Africa) - 8659 runs Allan Border (Australia) - 6623 runs Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 6542 runs VIRAT KOHLI (INDIA) - 5303 runs Clive Lloyd (West Indies) - 5233 runs Stephen Fleming (New Zealand) - 5156 runs

Virat Kohli was eventually dismissed on 72 after holding one end for a majority of the Indian innings. India faced a 227-run defeat in the game, as visitors took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

The second Test of the series will be played at the same venue from February 13.