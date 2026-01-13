Virat Kohli spots 'Chota Chiku', tells Rohit Sharma 'dekh mera duplicate baitha hai' Virat Kohli spotted his lookalike while training ahead of the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Vadodara. The fan has revealed what Kohli said after seeing his doppleganger.

New Delhi:

Indian icon Virat Kohli has been in sensational form in recent times. The former skipper has amassed seven fifty-plus scores in the last seven List A outings, with three centuries in them.

Kohli was in stellar touch during the first ODI of the series at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara as he slammed 93 to help India gun down 301 against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Kohli met his lookalike while training ahead of the series opener on January 11.

Kohli made the day of the young fan, who looked like his younger self, as he met him after the training. The pictures and videos of the meet-up went viral on social media, with fans loving the similarities between the fan and a young Kohli.

Kohli's fan reveals what Kohli said of him

The fan has now opened up on his meeting with the Indian legend, stating that Kohli told the former captain Rohit Sharma to look at the doppelganger.

"Maine ekbar unka naam liya. Meri taraf dekha and Hi kaarke bola ki 'thodi der me aata hoon'. Virat Kohli fir Rohit Sharma se bol raha tha ki 'oye udhar dekh mera duplicate baitha hai', Chhota chiku bol raha tha. (I called with his name once, and after saying Hi, Kohli told me that he is coming to meet in a moment. Then he turned to Rohit Sharma and said 'look my duplicate his sitting there'. They were calling me Chhota Chiku)," the boy said during an online interaction with a media platform.

Kohli's stellar run continues

Kohli is on a jaw-dropping run in List A cricket. He has amassed runs for fun and has discovered a new avatar, where he is batting at a fiery rate even at the start of his innings. Kohli has been on a fifty-plus scoring spree since the third ODI against Australia in October 2025. During this time, he has made scores of 74*, 135, 102, 65*, 131, 77 and 93 in List A cricket, with five of these outings being the international ones and two coming in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.