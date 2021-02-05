Virat Kohli smirks as Ravi Shastri says Australia had 'Warner and Smith this time, fir bhi band baja dia'

Image Source : SCREENGRAB/STAR SPORTS Screen grab of Virat Kohli (left) with coach Ravi Shastri.

India have just kick-started their domestic season with hosting England in the first Test in Chennai from Friday onwards. The team has approached the season with lot of enthusiasm as the emphatic series win in Australia against all odds remains fresh in everyone's mind.

The series win made every Indian proud as the team went into the last Test with half of the squad injured while two debutants played the match at Australia's bastion Gabba. However, a daring Rishabh Pant's 89 knock ensured India chased down 326 on the final day.

Recalling the historic day in an interview on Star Sports, coach Ravi Shastri and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who couldn't play the last three Tests due to paternity leave, sounded bullish as the coach reminded that a depleted India won the series against a full strength Australia while taking a jibe on those who didn't ratify India's series win in 2018 because of Steve Smith and David Warner absence due to ban.

And the way Kohli reacted to Shastri's claims, it was clear the duo is on the same page on the matter.

Shastri said: "Public memory is so short is what I tell the boys. You will never go through a period like this where you win two back-to-back series in Australia. Last time people said fluke tha, Smith nhi khel raha tha, Warner nahi khel rha tha. (Smirked Kohli who was sitting beside Shastri). Is bar kaun kahaan tha? Humare kahaan the? Aur band baja k aa gye inki. (Laughs Kohli)."