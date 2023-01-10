Virat Kohli smashes back to back ODI century, registers his 1st ton of year against Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli smashed his 45th ODI century in the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Sharma scored his first century of 2023 and his 73rd international ton off just deliveries.

Kohli's previous ODI century was registered exactly two months ago in December 2022 when he smashed 113 runs against Bangladesh. Virat also equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record to score most centuries on home ground by scoring his 20th ton in India.

Virat Kohli's performance in previous 5 ODIs:

IND vs BAN (10th December 2022) - 113 runs

IND vs BAN (7th December 2022) - 5 runs

IND vs BAN (4th December 2022) - 9 runs

IND vs ENG (17th July 2022) - 17 runs

IND vs ENG (14th July 2022) - 16 runs

Both countries are set to play the second and third ODIs on January 12 and January 15, respectively. Earlier in the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

