Virat Kohli smashes back-to-back century in IPL, breaks series of special records

Virat Kohli smashed his consecutive century for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the match played on Sunday against Gujarat Titans. Virat's ton came during a very crucial time when the team was five wickets down. He hit 100 off 60 balls including 13 fours and a six. By his impressive batting Virat broke series of records and registered special milestones.

Kohli surpassed Chris Gayle to score most centuries in the history of IPL as he registered his 7th century of the season. He has also reached the 600-run-mark in the 2023 edition of the tournament. It includes 6 half-centuries and two centuries. Virat Kohli had earlier scored four centuries in the year 2016 and a century in the year 2019. His previous hundred came in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Players with the most centuries in IPL history -

Virat Kohli - 7

Chris Gayle - 6

Jos Buttler - 5

KL Rahul - 4

David Warner - 4

Shane Watson - 4

Batters with 600-plus runs IPL

4 - KL Rahul (2018, 2020, 2021, 2022)

3 - Virat Kohli (2013, 2016, 2023)

3 - David Warner (2016, 2017, 2019)

3 - Chris Gayle (2011, 2012, 2013)

2 - Faf du Plessis (2021, 2023)

Virat has climbed to the second position in the Orange Cap list of this season after Faf du Plessis with 639 runs. He also became the third player in the history of the tournament to smash back-to-back hundreds in a season. Before him, only Shikhar Dhawan and Jos Buttler reached the milestone.

Batters to hit back-to-back IPL centuries

2 - Shikhar Dhawan (DC, 2020)

2 - Jos Buttler (RR, 2022)

2 - Virat Kohli (RCB, 2023)

"We would have taken that with both hands once we were five wickets down. We pretty much pulled things back towards the end. Close to 200 is a winnable score for me. It's upon the bowlers to execute. I felt great. Lot of people think that my T20 cricket is declining, I don't think so. I look to hit gaps and then the big ones towards the end. You have to read situations and rise up to the situations. I feel really good with my game at the moment. Spin wasn't easy to get away. There's enough on this pitch for our bowlers. What matters is to stay in the present. I wasn't focusing on the rain, focused on what I need to do for the team," Virat said after the first innings.

Virat Kohli vs Gujarat titans -

58(53) - 2022

73(54) - 2022

101(61) - 2023

